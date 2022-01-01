You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2496 x 1664 - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 CPU - Intel Core i5 1035G7 Intel Core i7 1065G7 - AMD Ryzen 3 Pro 5450U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5650U AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 5850U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 Thinner bezels and 180% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

27% sharper screen – 200 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 50 against 45.8 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB) and an SSD

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (115.8 vs 128.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.47 kg (3.24 lbs) Dimensions 339.5 x 244 x 14.6 mm

13.37 x 9.61 x 0.57 inches 329 x 227 x 17.9 mm

12.95 x 8.94 x 0.7 inches Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 747 cm2 (115.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~28.9% Side bezels 11.3 mm 133.7 mm Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Black, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 150° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 - Noise level 39 dB -

Display 2496 x 1664 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 15 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 200 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:91 Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1042:1 1200:1 sRGB color space 99.4% - Adobe RGB profile 63.4% - DCI-P3 color gamut 75% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Surface Laptop 3 15 400 nits ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 45.8 Wh 50 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 60 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 287 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 8

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size - 48 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 79.8 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.6 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

