Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 vs Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD)

51 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15
53 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2496 x 1664
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 and Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15
  • Thinner bezels and 180% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 27% sharper screen – 200 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 50 against 45.8 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB) and an SSD
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (115.8 vs 128.3 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 3 15
vs
ThinkPad T14 Gen 2 (AMD)

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.47 kg (3.24 lbs)
Dimensions 339.5 x 244 x 14.6 mm
13.37 x 9.61 x 0.57 inches		 329 x 227 x 17.9 mm
12.95 x 8.94 x 0.7 inches
Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 747 cm2 (115.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~28.9%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 133.7 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level 39 dB -

Display

Size 15 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:91
Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1042:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 99.4% -
Adobe RGB profile 63.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 75% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 60 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 287 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.7 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 512 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 8

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size - 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 79.8 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.6 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

