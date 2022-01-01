Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 3 15 or ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 vs Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)

51 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15
VS
63 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2496 x 1664
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15
  • Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (128.3 vs 141.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)
  • Around 4.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~97%) battery – 90 against 45.8 watt-hours
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 3 15
vs
ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
Dimensions 339.5 x 244 x 14.6 mm
13.37 x 9.61 x 0.57 inches		 359.5 x 253.8 x 17.7 mm
14.15 x 9.99 x 0.7 inches
Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~81.4%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 7.4 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 39 dB 52.4 dB

Display

Size 15 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1042:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 99.4% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 63.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 75% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 60 W 135 / 170 / 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 287 gramm 534 / 882 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.7 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 6 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 35 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 735 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1035 MHz
FLOPS - 5.3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 512 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 79.8 dB 76.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.6 cm 11.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
