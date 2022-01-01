You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2496 x 1664 - 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i5 1035G7 Intel Core i7 1065G7 - Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (128.3 vs 141.4 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) Around 4.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~97%) battery – 90 against 45.8 watt-hours

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Better webcam recording quality

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) Dimensions 339.5 x 244 x 14.6 mm

13.37 x 9.61 x 0.57 inches 359.5 x 253.8 x 17.7 mm

14.15 x 9.99 x 0.7 inches Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 912 cm2 (141.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~81.4% Side bezels 11.3 mm 7.4 mm Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Black Transformer No No Opening angle 150° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 39 dB 52.4 dB

Display 2496 x 1664 2560 x 1600 3840 x 2400 (Non-Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) Size 15 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 200 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1042:1 1200:1 sRGB color space 99.4% 100% Adobe RGB profile 63.4% - DCI-P3 color gamut 75% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Surface Laptop 3 15 400 nits ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 45.8 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 60 W 135 / 170 / 230 W Weigh of AC adapter 287 gramm 534 / 882 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB TGP 15 W 35 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 735 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1035 MHz FLOPS - 5.3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 48 GPU performance Surface Laptop 3 15 n/a ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 16" (Intel) 5.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 79.8 dB 76.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.6 cm 11.5 x 6.5 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.