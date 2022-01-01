Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 3 15 or ThinkPad X1 Nano – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 vs Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano

51 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15
VS
54 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2496 x 1664
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 640 grams less (around 1.41 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (94.2 vs 128.3 square inches)
  • Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 3 15
vs
ThinkPad X1 Nano

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 0.9 kg (1.98 lbs)
Dimensions 339.5 x 244 x 14.6 mm
13.37 x 9.61 x 0.57 inches		 292.8 x 207.7 x 13.8-17.2 mm
11.53 x 8.18 x 0.54-0.68 inches
Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 608 cm2 (94.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~80.6%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 6.4 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 39 dB 37.5 dB

Display

Size 15 inches 13 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 196 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 2160 x 1350 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1042:1 1700:1
sRGB color space 99.4% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile 63.4% 65.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut 75% 70.4%
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Surface Laptop 3 15
400 nits
ThinkPad X1 Nano +13%
450 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:15 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 60 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 287 gramm 323 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 0.8-1.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.7 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS - 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 512 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 79.8 dB 86.4 dB
Microphones 2 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.6 cm 10.0 x 5.6 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Surface Laptop 3 15 or MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
2. Surface Laptop 3 15 or XPS 15 9500
3. Surface Laptop 3 15 or Surface Book 3 15
4. Surface Laptop 3 15 or Surface Laptop 4 15
5. ThinkPad X1 Nano or XPS 13 9305
6. ThinkPad X1 Nano or MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
7. ThinkPad X1 Nano or XPS 13 9310
8. ThinkPad X1 Nano or MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano and Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский