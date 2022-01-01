You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2496 x 1664 - 2160 x 1350 (Non-Touch) 2160 x 1350 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i5 1035G7 Intel Core i7 1065G7 - Intel Core i5 1130G7 Intel Core i5 1140G7 Intel Core i7 1160G7 Intel Core i7 1180G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Significantly easier to carry: weighs 640 grams less (around 1.41 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (94.2 vs 128.3 square inches)

Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 0.9 kg (1.98 lbs) Dimensions 339.5 x 244 x 14.6 mm

13.37 x 9.61 x 0.57 inches 292.8 x 207.7 x 13.8-17.2 mm

11.53 x 8.18 x 0.54-0.68 inches Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 608 cm2 (94.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~80.6% Side bezels 11.3 mm 6.4 mm Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Black Transformer No No Opening angle 150° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 39 dB 37.5 dB

Display 2496 x 1664 2160 x 1350 (Non-Touch) 2160 x 1350 (Touch) Size 15 inches 13 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 200 ppi 196 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 2160 x 1350 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1042:1 1700:1 sRGB color space 99.4% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile 63.4% 65.7% DCI-P3 color gamut 75% 70.4% Response time 35 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop 3 15 400 nits ThinkPad X1 Nano +13% 450 nits

Battery Capacity 45.8 Wh 48 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:15 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 60 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 287 gramm 323 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS - 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 512 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 20 GPU performance Surface Laptop 3 15 n/a ThinkPad X1 Nano 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3733 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 79.8 dB 86.4 dB Microphones 2 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 11.5 x 7.6 cm 10.0 x 5.6 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

