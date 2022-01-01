Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 3 15 or Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 vs Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD)

51 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15
VS
64 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2496 x 1664
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 and Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 61 against 45.8 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (104.3 vs 128.3 square inches)
  • 22% sharper screen – 243 versus 200 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 3 15
vs
Yoga Slim 7 Carbon Gen 6 (14" AMD)

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.1 kg (2.43 lbs)
Dimensions 339.5 x 244 x 14.6 mm
13.37 x 9.61 x 0.57 inches		 313 x 215 x 14.9 mm
12.32 x 8.46 x 0.59 inches
Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 673 cm2 (104.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~84.5%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 39 dB -

Display

Size 15 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1042:1 -
sRGB color space 99.4% -
Adobe RGB profile 63.4% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 75% 100%
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 60 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 287 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.7 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 6 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS - 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.73 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 512 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 32
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 2x3W, 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 79.8 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.6 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

