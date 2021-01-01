Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 3 15 or Surface Book 3 13.5 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 vs Book 3 13.5

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15
VS
Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15
From $1199
Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5
From $1599
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15 and Book 3 13.5 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 15
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5
  • Features a much bigger (~51%) battery – 69 against 45.8 watt-hours
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • 34% sharper screen – 267 versus 200 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (112.2 vs 128.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 3 15
vs
Surface Book 3 13.5

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.64 kg (3.62 lbs)
Width 339.5 mm (13.37 inches) 312 mm (12.28 inches)
Height 244 mm (9.61 inches) 232 mm (9.13 inches)
Thickness 14.6 mm (0.57 inches) 15-23 mm (0.59-0.91 inches)
Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 724 cm2 (112.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~75%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 13.3 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 150° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 39 dB 33.6 dB

Display

Size 15 inches 13.5 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 267 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 3:2
Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 3000 x 2000 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1042:1 1600:1
sRGB color space 99.4% 95%
Adobe RGB profile 63.4% 61%
DCI-P3 color gamut 75% -
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 60 W 65 / 102 W
Weigh of AC adapter 287 gramm -

Sound

Audio chip - Intel Ice Lake-U/Y PCH-LP cAVS
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 79.8 dB 61.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.55 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.5 x 7.6 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2 GHz 1.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.7 GHz 3.6 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 Intel UHD Graphics G1
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS - 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 4 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 512 1024
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 5120x3200 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x128 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No No
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Surface Laptop 3 15 or MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
2. Surface Laptop 3 15 or Surface Book 3 15
3. Surface Laptop 3 15 or Surface Laptop 3 13.5
4. Surface Book 3 13.5 or XPS 13 9310
5. Surface Book 3 13.5 or ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
6. Surface Book 3 13.5 or Surface Pro 7 Plus
7. Surface Book 3 13.5 or Surface Laptop 3 13.5

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Microsoft Surface Book 3 13.5 and Laptop 3 15 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский