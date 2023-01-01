You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Apple M2 Pro Apple M2 Max RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs) Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1 Around 2.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 70 against 47.4 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 70 against 47.4 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality 26% sharper screen – 254 versus 201 pixels per inch (PPI)

26% sharper screen – 254 versus 201 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm

12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~84.6% Side bezels 11.3 mm 3.4 mm Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal - No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 40 dB 47.5 dB

Display 2256 x 1504 3024 x 1964 Size 13.5 inches 14.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 201 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1424:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 97.2% - Adobe RGB profile 66.8% - DCI-P3 color gamut 64.7% - Response time 50 ms - Max. brightness Surface Laptop 4 13.5 400 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2023) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 47.4 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 65 W 67 / 96 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 306 grams 274 / 272 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core) TGP 15 W 35 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1398 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory bus - 256 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2432 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 152 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 76 GPU performance Surface Laptop 4 13.5 1.41 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2023) +382% 6.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 96GB Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 78.4 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.3 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size 11.4 x 7.6 cm 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

Further details Notes on MacBook Pro 14 (2023): - The base model features a 10-core CPU and a 16-core GPU, as opposed to the 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU we tested, making it about 15% slower in multi-core tests. - The base model with a 512 GB SSD uses a single-channel SSD. Versions with 1 TB or larger have faster dual-channel SSD modules.

