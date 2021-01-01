Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 4 13.5 or ROG Flow X13 GV301 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 vs ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
VS
ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
From $999
ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
From $2999
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM 32GB
Storage 1024GB (SSD)

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 and ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Flow X13 GV301
  • Can run popular games at about 70-95% higher FPS
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 62 against 47.4 watt-hours
  • 68% sharper screen – 338 versus 201 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 4 13.5
vs
ROG Flow X13 GV301

Case

Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Width 308 mm (12.13 inches) 299 mm (11.77 inches)
Height 223 mm (8.78 inches) 222 mm (8.74 inches)
Thickness 14.5 mm (0.57 inches) 15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
Area 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~78.4%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 13.5 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 201 ppi 338 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 116%
Adobe RGB profile - 86%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 85%

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 0 W 100 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x1W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.8 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 4 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 640 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x16 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable - No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

