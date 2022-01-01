Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 4 13.5 or ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 vs Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)

51 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
VS
65 out of 100
Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2256 x 1504
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 and Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
  • 19% sharper screen – 201 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 140-191% higher FPS
  • Around 2.9x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 56 against 47.4 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (95.5 vs 106.5 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 4 13.5
vs
ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 1.18 kg (2.6 lbs)
Dimensions 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm
12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches		 302 x 204 x 12.0 mm
11.89 x 8.03 x 0.47 inches
Area 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) 616 cm2 (95.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~84.5%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 6.7 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 40 dB 35 dB

Display

Size 13.5 inches 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 201 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1424:1 -
sRGB color space 97.2% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 66.8% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 64.7% -
Response time 50 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 12
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 40 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 938 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1223 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40
GPU performance
Surface Laptop 4 13.5
1.41 TFLOPS
ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) +255%
5.01 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 78.4 dB -
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Surface Laptop 4 13.5 and Surface Pro 8
2. Surface Laptop 4 13.5 and Surface Laptop 4 15
3. Surface Laptop 4 13.5 and EliteBook 840 G8
4. ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) and MacBook Pro 16 (2021)
5. ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) and Surface Pro 8
6. ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) and XPS 13 Plus 9320
7. ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) and ROG Flow X13 GV301
8. ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) and Book 13 (2020)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Flow Z13 GZ301 (2022) and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский