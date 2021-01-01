Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 4 13.5 or Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 vs Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300)

55 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
VS
51 out of 100
Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300)
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Pentium Silver N6000
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 and Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 149-203% higher FPS
  • Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Backlit keyboard
  • 21% sharper screen – 201 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (91.3 vs 106.5 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 4 13.5
vs
Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300)

Case

Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
Dimensions 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm
12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches		 309.9 x 190 x 7.9-8.2 mm
12.2 x 7.48 x 0.31-0.32 inches
Area 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~82.8%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 7.8 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level 40 dB -

Display

Size 13.5 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 201 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1424:1 3030:1
sRGB color space 97.2% 97%
Adobe RGB profile 66.8% 67%
DCI-P3 color gamut 64.7% 65%
Response time 50 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm 224 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz -
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 640 256
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 78.4 dB 75.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 2560 x 1960
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes No
Key travel 1.3 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 6.7 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 vs Dell XPS 13 9305
2. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 vs Dell XPS 13 9310
3. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 vs ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325
4. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 vs Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
5. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 vs HP ENVY 13
6. Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300) vs Lenovo Yoga 7i (14”)
7. Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300) vs ASUS VivoBook 14 M413

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300) and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский