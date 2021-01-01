You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 4GB 8GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 149-203% higher FPS

Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)

Backlit keyboard

21% sharper screen – 201 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (91.3 vs 106.5 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) Dimensions 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm

12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches 309.9 x 190 x 7.9-8.2 mm

12.2 x 7.48 x 0.31-0.32 inches Area 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~82.8% Side bezels 11.3 mm 7.8 mm Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Black Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 - Noise level 40 dB -

Display 2256 x 1504 1920 x 1080 Size 13.5 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 201 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1424:1 3030:1 sRGB color space 97.2% 97% Adobe RGB profile 66.8% 67% DCI-P3 color gamut 64.7% 65% Response time 50 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop 4 13.5 400 nits Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300) +38% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 47.4 Wh 50 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm 224 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 32 EU) TGP 15 W 10 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units 640 256 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Surface Laptop 4 13.5 +271% 1.41 TFLOPS Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300) 0.38 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 78.4 dB 75.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 2560 x 1960 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes No Key travel 1.3 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 6.7 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.