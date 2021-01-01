Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 4 13.5 or VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 vs ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)

55 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
VS
45 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2256 x 1504
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 and ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 47.4 against 42 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 200 nits
  • 79% sharper screen – 201 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 18-25% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 4 13.5
vs
VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)

Case

Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm
12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches		 324 x 215 x 18.3 mm
12.76 x 8.46 x 0.72 inches
Area 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) 697 cm2 (107.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~77.5%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Gold
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level 40 dB -

Display

Size 13.5 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 201 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1424:1 -
sRGB color space 97.2% -
Adobe RGB profile 66.8% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 64.7% -
Response time 50 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR5
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~7 Gbps
Shading units 640 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Surface Laptop 4 13.5
1.41 TFLOPS
VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) +33%
1.879 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 24 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 78.4 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or Surface Laptop 4 13.5
2. XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) or Surface Laptop 4 13.5
3. ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 or Surface Laptop 4 13.5
4. Surface Pro 7 Plus or Surface Laptop 4 13.5
5. Spectre x360 13 (2021) or Surface Laptop 4 13.5
6. VivoBook S14 M433 or VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
7. VivoBook S15 S533 or VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
8. Inspiron 14 7400 or VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
9. VivoBook S14 S433 or VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
10. VivoBook S14 S435 or VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский