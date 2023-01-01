Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i5 1340P Intel Core i7 1360P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs) Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~58%) battery – 75 against 47.4 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits

21% sharper screen – 243 versus 201 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs) Dimensions 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm

12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches 311.5 x 223.4 x 15.9 mm

12.26 x 8.8 x 0.63 inches Area 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) 696 cm2 (107.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~81.7% Side bezels 11.3 mm 5 mm Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Silver, Blue Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal - No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level (max. load) 40 dB -

Display 2256 x 1504 2880 x 1800 Size 13.5 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz PPI 201 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Screen space comparison Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404) 14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2 Surface Laptop 4 13.5 13.5″ (3:2 ratio) = 84.1 in2 ~ 4% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1424:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 97.2% - Adobe RGB profile 66.8% - DCI-P3 color gamut 64.7% 100% Response time 50 ms 1 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop 4 13.5 400 nits Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404) +38% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 47.4 Wh 75 Wh Full charging time - 1:50 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Right Charge power 65 W 65 W Weight of AC adapter 306 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Surface Laptop 4 13.5 1.41 TFLOPS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP3404) 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 78.4 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 11.4 x 7.6 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.