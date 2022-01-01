Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 4 13.5 or Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 vs Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)

51 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
VS
63 out of 100
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 and Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)
  • Around 94% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 67 against 47.4 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 38% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 400 nits
  • 27% sharper screen – 255 versus 201 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (96.9 vs 106.5 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 4 13.5
vs
Zenbook S 13 OLED (UM5302)

Case

Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 1 kg (2.21 lbs)
Dimensions 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm
12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches		 296.7 x 210.5 x 14.9 mm
11.68 x 8.29 x 0.59 inches
Area 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) 625 cm2 (96.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~82.1%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 5.1 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue White, Blue, Green, Pink
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 40 dB 41.7 dB

Display

Size 13.5 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 201 ppi 255 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1424:1 16800:1
sRGB color space 97.2% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 66.8% 97.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut 64.7% 99.8%
Response time 50 ms 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:05 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm 222 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU AMD Radeon 660M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1900 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 78.4 dB 76.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.4 x 7.6 cm 12.9 x 7.4 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
