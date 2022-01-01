Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 4 13.5 or Alienware x14 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 vs Dell Alienware x14

51 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
VS
70 out of 100
Dell Alienware x14
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
Dell Alienware x14
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 and Dell Alienware x14 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 23% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 28% sharper screen – 201 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (106.5 vs 131 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x14
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 184-251% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Around 2.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~70%) battery – 80.5 against 47.4 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 4 13.5
vs
Alienware x14

Case

Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 1.79 kg (3.95 lbs)
Dimensions 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm
12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches		 321.5 x 262.7 x 14.5 mm
12.66 x 10.34 x 0.57 inches
Area 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) 845 cm2 (130.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~64%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue White
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 40 dB -

Display

Size 13.5 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 201 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1424:1 1736:1
sRGB color space 97.2% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 66.8% 87.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut 64.7% 99.6%
Response time 50 ms 7 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:10 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 65 W 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm 486 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 12
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 65 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40
GPU performance
Surface Laptop 4 13.5
1.41 TFLOPS
Alienware x14 +335%
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 78.4 dB 79.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1.2 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.8 x 5.5 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Promotion
