You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2256 x 1504
Battery 47.4 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 and Dell G15 5520 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1220 grams less (around 2.69 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (106.5 vs 150.7 square inches)
  • 43% sharper screen – 201 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell G15 5520 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 236-322% higher FPS
  • Around 3.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 56 against 47.4 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 4 13.5
vs
G15 5520 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm
12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches		 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches
Area 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~69%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 6 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 40 dB -

Display

Size 13.5 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 201 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1424:1 800:1
sRGB color space 97.2% -
Adobe RGB profile 66.8% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 64.7% -
Response time 50 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Surface Laptop 4 13.5 +60%
400 nits
G15 5520 (2022)
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 65 W 180 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 12
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48
GPU performance
Surface Laptop 4 13.5
1.41 TFLOPS
G15 5520 (2022) +429%
7.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 78.4 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

