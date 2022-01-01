You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2256 x 1504 - 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Battery 47.4 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1220 grams less (around 2.69 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (106.5 vs 150.7 square inches)

43% sharper screen – 201 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell G15 5520 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 236-322% higher FPS

Around 3.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 56 against 47.4 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm

12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches 357.3 x 272.11 x 26.9 mm

14.07 x 10.71 x 1.06 inches Area 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~69% Side bezels 11.3 mm 6 mm Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Black, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 40 dB -

Display 2256 x 1504 1920 x 1080 (120Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 13.5 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 201 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1424:1 800:1 sRGB color space 97.2% - Adobe RGB profile 66.8% - DCI-P3 color gamut 64.7% - Response time 50 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop 4 13.5 +60% 400 nits G15 5520 (2022) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 47.4 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 13.2 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes - Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 65 W 180 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 48 GPU performance Surface Laptop 4 13.5 1.41 TFLOPS G15 5520 (2022) +429% 7.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 78.4 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.