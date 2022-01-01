Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 4 13.5 or Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2256 x 1504
Battery 47.4 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 and Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 47.4 against 40 watt-hours
  • 79% sharper screen – 201 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 4 13.5
vs
Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 1.72 kg (3.79 lbs)
Dimensions 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm
12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches		 324.3 x 222.9 x 17-18.9 mm
12.77 x 8.78 x 0.67-0.74 inches
Area 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) 723 cm2 (112.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~74.7%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Silver, Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 40 dB -

Display

Size 13.5 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 201 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1424:1 400:1
sRGB color space 97.2% 50%
Adobe RGB profile 66.8% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 64.7% -
Response time 50 ms 16 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 12
GPU performance
Surface Laptop 4 13.5 +68%
1.41 TFLOPS
Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 78.4 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
