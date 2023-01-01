Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 4 13.5 or Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 vs Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420

49 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
VS
59 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 47.4 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 and Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420
  • Can run popular games at about 171-233% higher FPS
  • Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 54 against 47.4 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 40GB)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 4 13.5
vs
Inspiron 14 Plus 7420

Case

Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 1.68 kg (3.7 lbs)
Dimensions 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm
12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches		 314 x 227.5 x 16.15-18.87 mm
12.36 x 8.96 x 0.64-0.74 inches
Area 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) 714 cm2 (110.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~79.6%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Green
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 40 dB 51.6 dB

Display

Size 13.5 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 201 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1424:1 1142:1
sRGB color space 97.2% 99.3%
Adobe RGB profile 66.8% 69.5%
DCI-P3 color gamut 64.7% 68.8%
Response time 50 ms 28 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 306 grams 496 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1185 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1417 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40
GPU performance
Surface Laptop 4 13.5
1.41 TFLOPS
Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 +311%
5.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
Max. ram size - 40 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 78.4 dB 84.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size 11.4 x 7.6 cm 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Surface Laptop 4 13.5 vs Spectre x360 13 (2021)
2. Surface Laptop 4 13.5 vs ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel)
3. Surface Laptop 4 13.5 vs Surface Laptop Go
4. Surface Laptop 4 13.5 vs XPS 13 9315
5. Surface Laptop 4 13.5 vs MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
6. Surface Laptop 4 13.5 vs ENVY x360 13 (2021)
7. Surface Laptop 4 13.5 vs MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
8. Surface Laptop 4 13.5 vs ENVY 13
9. Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 vs XPS 13 9315
10. Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 vs Inspiron 14 7420 Intel (2-in-1)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7420 and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский