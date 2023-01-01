You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery 47.4 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 730 grams less (around 1.61 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 730 grams less (around 1.61 lbs) Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (106.5 vs 136.2 square inches)

Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (106.5 vs 136.2 square inches) Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 Can run popular games at about 184-251% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 184-251% higher FPS Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Around 92% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 92% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 56 against 47.4 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 56 against 47.4 watt-hours User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 2.01 kg (4.43 lbs) Dimensions 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm

12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches 355.2 x 247.5 x 16.8-18.9 mm

13.98 x 9.74 x 0.66-0.74 inches Area 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) 879 cm2 (136.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~84.4% Side bezels 11.3 mm 5.3 mm Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Blue Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 3 Noise level (max. load) 40 dB 50 dB

Display 2256 x 1504 3072 x 1920 Size 13.5 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 201 ppi 226 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1424:1 1000:1 sRGB color space 97.2% 99.4% Adobe RGB profile 66.8% 75.8% DCI-P3 color gamut 64.7% 74.1% Response time 50 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop 4 13.5 +33% 400 nits Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 300 nits

Battery Capacity 47.4 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 13.2 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 306 grams 486 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 15 W 65 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1237 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40 GPU performance Surface Laptop 4 13.5 1.41 TFLOPS Inspiron 16 Plus 7610 +335% 6.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 78.4 dB 75.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 11.4 x 7.6 cm 13.5 x 9.0 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.