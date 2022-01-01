You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2256 x 1504 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Battery 47.4 Wh - 41 Wh 58 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i3 1215U Intel Core i5 1235U Intel Core i5 1245U Intel Core i7 1265U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 47.4 against 41 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

21% sharper screen – 201 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5330 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Better webcam recording quality

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (98.3 vs 106.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) Dimensions 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm

12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches 305.7 x 207.5 x 16.92 mm

12.04 x 8.17 x 0.67 inches Area 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) 634 cm2 (98.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~76.9% Side bezels 11.3 mm 5.7 mm Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 40 dB -

Display 2256 x 1504 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 13.5 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 201 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1424:1 - sRGB color space 97.2% - Adobe RGB profile 66.8% - DCI-P3 color gamut 64.7% - Response time 50 ms - Max. brightness Surface Laptop 4 13.5 +60% 400 nits Latitude 5330 250 nits

Battery Capacity 47.4 Wh 41 Wh 58 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 60 / 65 / 90 W Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (64EU) TGP 15 W 45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1400 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.43 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 512 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 16 GPU performance Surface Laptop 4 13.5 1.41 TFLOPS Latitude 5330 +1% 1.43 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness 78.4 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

