You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2256 x 1504 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11850H RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

79% sharper screen – 201 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 82% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 220 nits Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5421 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 64 against 47.4 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) Dimensions 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm

12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches 321.3 x 212 x 20.9 mm

12.65 x 8.35 x 0.82 inches Area 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) 681 cm2 (105.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~79.3% Side bezels 11.3 mm 5.7 mm Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 40 dB -

Display 2256 x 1504 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 13.5 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 201 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1424:1 300:1 sRGB color space 97.2% - Adobe RGB profile 66.8% - DCI-P3 color gamut 64.7% - Response time 50 ms 25 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop 4 13.5 +82% 400 nits Latitude 5421 220 nits

Battery Capacity 47.4 Wh 64 Wh Voltage - 15.2 V Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Surface Laptop 4 13.5 1.41 TFLOPS Latitude 5421 +100% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 78.4 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 6.5 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.