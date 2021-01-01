Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 4 13.5 or Elite x2 G8 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 vs HP Elite x2 G8

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
VS
HP Elite x2 G8
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
From $999
HP Elite x2 G8
From $2473
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 and HP Elite x2 G8 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the HP Elite x2 G8
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (94.7 vs 106.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 4 13.5
vs
Elite x2 G8

Case

Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 1.17 kg (2.58 lbs)
Width 308 mm (12.13 inches) 290 mm (11.42 inches)
Height 223 mm (8.78 inches) 210.6 mm (8.29 inches)
Thickness 14.5 mm (0.57 inches) 0.8 mm (0.03 inches)
Area 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) 611 cm2 (94.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~80.2%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 5 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 13.5 inches 13 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 201 ppi 178 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 1920 x 1280 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 0 W 65 W

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 640 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB -
Clock 3733 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable - No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable No -
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

