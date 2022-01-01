You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2256 x 1504 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

43% sharper screen – 201 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 18% more compact case (106.5 vs 130 square inches) Advantages of the HP EliteBook 850 G8 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 56 against 47.4 watt-hours

Provides 150% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 400 nits

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 1.69 kg (3.73 lbs) Dimensions 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm

12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches 359 x 233.8 x 19.2 mm

14.13 x 9.2 x 0.76 inches Area 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) 839 cm2 (130 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~80% Side bezels 11.3 mm 6.8 mm Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 40 dB -

Display 2256 x 1504 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) 3840 x 2160 Size 13.5 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 201 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1424:1 3273:1 sRGB color space 97.2% 95% Adobe RGB profile 66.8% 65% DCI-P3 color gamut 64.7% - Response time 50 ms 20 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop 4 13.5 400 nits EliteBook 850 G8 +150% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 47.4 Wh 56 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W Cable length - 1 meters Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm 200 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX450 TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Surface Laptop 4 13.5 1.41 TFLOPS EliteBook 850 G8 +100% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 78.4 dB 70.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 6.5 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.