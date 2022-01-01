Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 vs HP ENVY 14 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
- Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)
- Display has support for touch input
- 24% sharper screen – 201 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP ENVY 14 (2021)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~34%) battery – 63.3 against 47.4 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.28 kg (2.82 lbs)
|1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
|Dimensions
|308 x 223 x 14.5 mm
12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches
|313.2 x 224 x 18 mm
12.33 x 8.82 x 0.71 inches
|Area
|687 cm2 (106.5 inches2)
|702 cm2 (108.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79%
|~81%
|Side bezels
|11.3 mm
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|40 dB
|48.7 dB
Display
|Size
|13.5 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|201 ppi
|162 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|2256 x 1504 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1424:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|97.2%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|66.8%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|64.7%
|-
|Response time
|50 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|90 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|306 gramm
|430 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
ENVY 14 (2021) +2%
1298
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 14 (2021) +7%
4406
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
ENVY 14 (2021) +2%
1324
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
ENVY 14 (2021) +4%
5002
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|990 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1155 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|2.365 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|~10 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|78.4 dB
|82.8 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|1.5 mm
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 7.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
