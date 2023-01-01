You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2256 x 1504 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 5 4500U AMD Ryzen 7 4700U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 470 grams less (around 1.04 lbs)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) Dimensions 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm

12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches 360.1 x 233.9 x 17.8 mm

14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches Area 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) 842 cm2 (130.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~79.7% Side bezels 11.3 mm 7.4 mm Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Silver Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level (max. load) 40 dB 42 dB

Display 2256 x 1504 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 13.5 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 201 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1424:1 - sRGB color space 97.2% - Adobe RGB profile 66.8% - DCI-P3 color gamut 64.7% - Response time 50 ms - Max. brightness Surface Laptop 4 13.5 +60% 400 nits Pavilion 15 250 nits

Battery Capacity 47.4 Wh 41 Wh Voltage - 11.34 V Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Right Charge power 65 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter 306 grams 304 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 15 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Surface Laptop 4 13.5 1.41 TFLOPS Pavilion 15 +100% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 78.4 dB 81.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Size 11.4 x 7.6 cm 11.5 x 7.4 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Pavilion 15: - The keyboard backlight is optional.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.