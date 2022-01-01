Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 4 13.5 or Pavilion Aero 13 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 vs HP Pavilion Aero 13

51 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
VS
51 out of 100
HP Pavilion Aero 13
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
HP Pavilion Aero 13
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2256 x 1504
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 and HP Pavilion Aero 13 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
  • Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
  • Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 47.4 against 43 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 18% sharper screen – 201 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP Pavilion Aero 13
  • Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 54% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (96.6 vs 106.5 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 4 13.5
vs
Pavilion Aero 13

Case

Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 0.95 kg (2.09 lbs)
Dimensions 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm
12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches		 298 x 209 x 17 mm
11.73 x 8.23 x 0.67 inches
Area 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) 623 cm2 (96.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~82.3%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue White, Silver, Gold, Pink
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 40 dB 35 dB

Display

Size 13.5 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 201 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1424:1 1316:1
sRGB color space 97.2% 99.8%
Adobe RGB profile 66.8% 74.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut 64.7% 73.4%
Response time 50 ms 37 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:55 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm 312 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 7
GPU performance
Surface Laptop 4 13.5 +27%
1.41 TFLOPS
Pavilion Aero 13
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 78.4 dB 76.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 11.0 x 6.5 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go vs Laptop 4 13.5
2. HP ENVY 13 vs Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
3. HP Spectre x360 13 (2021) vs Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
4. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) vs HP Pavilion Aero 13
5. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UX325 vs HP Pavilion Aero 13
6. HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) vs Pavilion Aero 13
7. Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59) vs HP Pavilion Aero 13
8. HP Pavilion 13 (2020) vs Aero 13

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Pavilion Aero 13 and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский