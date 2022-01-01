You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2256 x 1504 - 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Intel Core i7 11370H RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 61 against 47.4 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) Dimensions 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm

12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches 312.4 x 221.4 x 14.6-16.9 mm

12.3 x 8.72 x 0.57-0.67 inches Area 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) 692 cm2 (107.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~82.2% Side bezels 11.3 mm 5.4 mm Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 40 dB 47 dB

Display 2256 x 1504 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 Size 13.5 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 201 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1424:1 - sRGB color space 97.2% 100% Adobe RGB profile 66.8% - DCI-P3 color gamut 64.7% - Response time 50 ms - Max. brightness Surface Laptop 4 13.5 +33% 400 nits IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 47.4 Wh 61 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm 330 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Surface Laptop 4 13.5 1.41 TFLOPS IdeaPad Slim 7i Pro Intel (14”) +100% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 78.4 dB 79.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.