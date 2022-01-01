You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1170 grams less (around 2.58 lbs)

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 27% more compact case (106.5 vs 145.8 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 223-304% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~69%) battery – 80 against 47.4 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 2.45 kg (5.4 lbs) Dimensions 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm

12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches 356 x 264.2 x 21.7-26.8 mm

14.02 x 10.4 x 0.85-1.06 inches Area 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) 941 cm2 (145.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~78.9% Side bezels 11.3 mm 5.7 mm Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue White, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 40 dB 50 dB

Display 2256 x 1504 2560 x 1600 Size 13.5 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz PPI 201 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1424:1 1181:1 sRGB color space 97.2% 99.4% Adobe RGB profile 66.8% 73% DCI-P3 color gamut 64.7% 73.3% Response time 50 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop 4 13.5 400 nits Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) +25% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 47.4 Wh 80 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 65 W 230 / 300 W Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm 1066 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP 15 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40 GPU performance Surface Laptop 4 13.5 1.41 TFLOPS Legion 5 Pro 16” (AMD) +405% 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 78.4 dB 82 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 11.9 x 7.6 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.