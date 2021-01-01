Surface Laptop 4 13.5 or ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2256 x 1504 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs)

Around 92% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

43% sharper screen – 201 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (106.5 vs 135.8 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm

12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches 365 x 240 x 18.9 mm

14.37 x 9.45 x 0.74 inches Area 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) 876 cm2 (135.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~76.6% Side bezels 11.3 mm 9.8 mm Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 40 dB 30.6 dB

Display 2256 x 1504 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 13.5 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 201 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1424:1 1200:1 sRGB color space 97.2% 58% Adobe RGB profile 66.8% 39.9% DCI-P3 color gamut 64.7% 38.7% Response time 50 ms 18 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop 4 13.5 +60% 400 nits ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 47.4 Wh 45 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm 350 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 930-1575 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units 640 896 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Surface Laptop 4 13.5 1.41 TFLOPS ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 (Intel) +100% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 78.4 dB 72.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm - Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.