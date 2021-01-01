Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 vs Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (Intel)
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (Intel)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
- Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- 28% sharper screen – 201 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (106.5 vs 115.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (Intel)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.28 kg (2.82 lbs)
|1.47 kg (3.24 lbs)
|Width
|308 mm (12.13 inches)
|329 mm (12.95 inches)
|Height
|223 mm (8.78 inches)
|227 mm (8.94 inches)
|Thickness
|14.5 mm (0.57 inches)
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|Area
|687 cm2 (106.5 inches2)
|747 cm2 (115.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79%
|~72.3%
|Side bezels
|11.3 mm
|9.6 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Black, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|40 dB
|38.9 dB
Display
|Size
|13.5 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|201 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|2256 x 1504 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1424:1
|2500:1
|sRGB color space
|97.2%
|96.4%
|Adobe RGB profile
|66.8%
|66.4%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|64.7%
|65.4%
|Response time
|50 ms
|45 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|306 gramm
|363 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1267
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4171
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
511
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1864
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|48 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|78.4 dB
|75 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
