Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 vs Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7

51 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
VS
58 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2256 x 1504
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 and Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
  • 24% sharper screen – 201 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 57 against 47.4 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 4 13.5
vs
ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7

Case

Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
Dimensions 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm
12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches		 315.6 x 222.5 x 14.95 mm
12.43 x 8.76 x 0.59 inches
Area 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) 702 cm2 (108.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~80.9%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 40 dB -

Display

Size 13.5 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 201 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1424:1 -
sRGB color space 97.2% -
Adobe RGB profile 66.8% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 64.7% -
Response time 50 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 10
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 78.4 dB -
Microphones 2 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
