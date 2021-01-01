Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 4 13.5 or ThinkPad X12 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 vs Lenovo ThinkPad X12

53 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
VS
50 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad X12
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
From $999
Lenovo ThinkPad X12
From $1087
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 and Lenovo ThinkPad X12 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 47.4 against 42 watt-hours
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X12
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (89.4 vs 106.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 4 13.5
vs
ThinkPad X12

Case

Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 1.1 kg (2.43 lbs)
Width 308 mm (12.13 inches) 283.3 mm (11.15 inches)
Height 223 mm (8.78 inches) 203.5 mm (8.01 inches)
Thickness 14.5 mm (0.57 inches) 14.5 mm (0.57 inches)
Area 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) 577 cm2 (89.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~78.1%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 11.7 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level - 37 dB

Display

Size 13.5 inches 12.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 201 ppi 188 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 3:2
Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 1920 x 1280 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1822:1
sRGB color space - 99.2%
Adobe RGB profile - 68.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 67%
Response time - 50 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:20 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 0 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 322 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.5-2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.9 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 640 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Surface Laptop 4 13.5 +68%
1.41 TFLOPS
ThinkPad X12
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x3W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 75.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.35 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.0 x 5.5 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

