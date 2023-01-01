Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery 47.4 Wh - 41 Wh 54.7 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i5 1345U Intel Core i7 1355U Intel Core i7 1360P Intel Core i7 1365U Intel Core i7 1370P RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 47.4 against 41 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 47.4 against 41 watt-hours 18% sharper screen – 201 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Around 46% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 46% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4 Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) Dimensions 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm

12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches 301.7 x 214.6 x 16.4 mm

11.88 x 8.45 x 0.65 inches Area 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) 647 cm2 (100.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~79.2% Side bezels 11.3 mm 7.6 mm Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Black, Gray Material Aluminum - Transformer No Yes Opening angle - 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal - No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level (max. load) 40 dB -

Display 2256 x 1504 1920 x 1200 Size 13.5 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 201 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Matte Ambient light sensor Yes No Screen space comparison Surface Laptop 4 13.5 13.5″ (3:2 ratio) = 84.1 in2 ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4 13.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 79.5 in2 ~ 5% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1424:1 1200:1 sRGB color space 97.2% 100% Adobe RGB profile 66.8% - DCI-P3 color gamut 64.7% - Response time 50 ms - Max. brightness Surface Laptop 4 13.5 400 nits ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4 400 nits

Battery Capacity 47.4 Wh 41 Wh 54.7 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 65 W 45 / 65 W Weight of AC adapter 306 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance Surface Laptop 4 13.5 1.41 TFLOPS ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 78.4 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint No Optional Infrared sensor Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm 1.5 mm Touchpad Size 11.4 x 7.6 cm 11.5 x 5.6 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4: - Full magnesium-alloy body

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.