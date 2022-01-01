You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2256 x 1504 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2880 x 1800 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 AMD Ryzen 7 Pro 6850U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Display has support for touch input

18% sharper screen – 201 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 Can run popular games at about 89-121% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 92% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 51.5 against 47.4 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (91.4 vs 106.5 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs) Dimensions 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm

12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches 295 x 200 x 13.99 mm

11.61 x 7.87 x 0.55 inches Area 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) 590 cm2 (91.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~86.9% Side bezels 11.3 mm 4.3 mm Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Black, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 40 dB 39.5 dB

Display 2256 x 1504 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 2880 x 1800 Size 13.5 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 201 ppi 170 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1424:1 1267:1 sRGB color space 97.2% 96.5% Adobe RGB profile 66.8% 69.7% DCI-P3 color gamut 64.7% 67.7% Response time 50 ms 36 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop 4 13.5 400 nits ThinkPad Z13 400 nits

Battery Capacity 47.4 Wh 51.5 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No - Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm 300 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon 680M TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 2000 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 2400 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3.686 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance Surface Laptop 4 13.5 1.41 TFLOPS ThinkPad Z13 +161% 3.686 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 78.4 dB 74.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No No HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm 1.35 mm Touchpad Size 11.4 x 7.6 cm 12.0 x 6.7 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.