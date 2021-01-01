Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 4 13.5 or Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 vs Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel)

Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
  • Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 21% sharper screen – 201 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~28%) battery – 60.7 against 47.4 watt-hours

Laptop:
Surface Laptop 4 13.5
vs
Yoga Slim 7 13" (intel)

Case

Weight 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
Width 308 mm (12.13 inches) 320.6 mm (12.62 inches)
Height 223 mm (8.78 inches) 208.1 mm (8.19 inches)
Thickness 14.5 mm (0.57 inches) 14.9 mm (0.59 inches)
Area 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) 667 cm2 (103.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79% ~73.1%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 13.1 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue White
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 13.5 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 201 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2256 x 1504 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 0 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 640 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

