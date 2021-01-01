Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 4 15 or MacBook Pro 14 (2021) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

57 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
VS
83 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
From $1299
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
From $1999
CPU Intel Core i7 1185G7
RAM
Storage

Review

Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 114-156% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 70 against 47.4 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 163% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 380 nits
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 27% sharper screen – 254 versus 200 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (107.1 vs 128.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Laptop:
Surface Laptop 4 15
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 339.5 x 244 x 14.7 mm
13.37 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~84.6%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 40 dB -

Display

Size 15 inches 14.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1558:1 -
sRGB color space 97.7% -
Adobe RGB profile 62% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.1% -
Response time 45 ms -
Max. brightness
Surface Laptop 4 15
380 nits
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +163%
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:20 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 67 / 96 W
Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-3.0 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 4 10
Threads 8 10
L3 Cache 12 MB -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 30 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100-1400 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units 768 2048
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
Surface Laptop 4 15
1.69 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +208%
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 78.7 dB -
Microphones 2 -

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Comments

