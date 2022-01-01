You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU Intel Core i7 1185G7 - AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 378-515% higher FPS

Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a much bigger (~90%) battery – 90 against 47.4 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 339.5 x 244 x 14.7 mm

13.37 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~77.8% Side bezels 11.3 mm 4.8 mm Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue White, Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 40 dB -

Display 2496 x 1664 2560 x 1440 Size 15 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 240 Hz PPI 200 ppi 188 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1558:1 - sRGB color space 97.7% - Adobe RGB profile 62% - DCI-P3 color gamut 65.1% 100% Response time 45 ms - Max. brightness Surface Laptop 4 15 380 nits ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) n/a

Battery Capacity 47.4 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 2:20 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 100 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 15 W 120 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1425 MHz GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 13.3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 192 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 48 GPU performance Surface Laptop 4 15 1.69 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) +687% 13.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR5 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.4 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 78.7 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.