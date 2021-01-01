Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
- Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)
- Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 118-161% higher FPS
- Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a much bigger (~90%) battery – 90 against 47.4 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB) and an SSD
Case
|Weight
|1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Width
|339.5 mm (13.37 inches)
|355 mm (13.98 inches)
|Height
|244 mm (9.61 inches)
|243 mm (9.57 inches)
|Thickness
|14.7 mm (0.58 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|828 cm2 (128.5 inches2)
|863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.9%
|~86%
|Side bezels
|11.3 mm
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|-
|Noise level
|40 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|200 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|2496 x 1664 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1558:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|97.7%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|62%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|45 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|140 / 280 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|306 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2-3.0 GHz
|2.1-2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Surface Laptop 4 15 +33%
1531
1153
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5597
ROG Zephyrus M16 +15%
6444
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
ROG Zephyrus M16 +4%
590
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2189
ROG Zephyrus M16 +141%
5274
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|60-75 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|735-1463 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|1035-1695 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|5.299 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|768
|2560
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|48 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|-
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|78.7 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
