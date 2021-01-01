Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 4 15 or ROG Zephyrus M16 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 vs Asus ROG Zephyrus M16

59 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
VS
74 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
From $1299
Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 and Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
  • Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 118-161% higher FPS
  • Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~90%) battery – 90 against 47.4 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 48GB) and an SSD

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 4 15
vs
ROG Zephyrus M16

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 339.5 mm (13.37 inches) 355 mm (13.98 inches)
Height 244 mm (9.61 inches) 243 mm (9.57 inches)
Thickness 14.7 mm (0.58 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~86%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level 40 dB -

Display

Size 15 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1558:1 -
sRGB color space 97.7% -
Adobe RGB profile 62% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time 45 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 140 / 280 W
Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-3.0 GHz 2.1-2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 60-75 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 735-1463 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100-1400 MHz 1035-1695 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 5.299 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memoty type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 768 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Surface Laptop 4 15
1.69 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus M16 +214%
5.299 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 78.7 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

