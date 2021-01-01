Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 4 15 or TUF Gaming F15 (2021) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 vs ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)

57 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
VS
63 out of 100
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
From $1299
ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2496 x 1664
Battery 47.4 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 1185G7
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 and ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 760 grams less (around 1.68 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 52% higher max. screen brightness: 380 vs 250 nits
  • 42% sharper screen – 200 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (128.3 vs 142.4 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 86-117% higher FPS
  • Around 73% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 4 15
vs
TUF Gaming F15 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Width 339.5 mm (13.37 inches) 359 mm (14.13 inches)
Height 244 mm (9.61 inches) 256 mm (10.08 inches)
Thickness 14.7 mm (0.58 inches) 22.8-24.3 mm (0.9-0.96 inches)
Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 919 cm2 (142.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~73%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 40 dB 49 dB

Display

Size 15 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1558:1 789:1
sRGB color space 97.7% 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile 62% 47.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.1% 41.9%
Response time 45 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:20 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 180 / 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm 546 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-3.0 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 75 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 712-1530 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100-1400 MHz 1057-1740 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 4.329 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memoty type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 768 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Surface Laptop 4 15
1.69 TFLOPS
TUF Gaming F15 (2021) +156%
4.329 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 78.7 dB 77.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.6 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021) and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 or ask any questions
