Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 vs ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 760 grams less (around 1.68 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 52% higher max. screen brightness: 380 vs 250 nits
- 42% sharper screen – 200 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (128.3 vs 142.4 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 86-117% higher FPS
- Around 73% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Laptop:
Case
|Weight
|1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Width
|339.5 mm (13.37 inches)
|359 mm (14.13 inches)
|Height
|244 mm (9.61 inches)
|256 mm (10.08 inches)
|Thickness
|14.7 mm (0.58 inches)
|22.8-24.3 mm (0.9-0.96 inches)
|Area
|828 cm2 (128.5 inches2)
|919 cm2 (142.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.9%
|~73%
|Side bezels
|11.3 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|40 dB
|49 dB
Display
|Size
|15 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|200 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|2496 x 1664 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1558:1
|789:1
|sRGB color space
|97.7%
|62.5%
|Adobe RGB profile
|62%
|47.3%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|65.1%
|41.9%
|Response time
|45 ms
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|180 / 200 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|306 gramm
|546 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2-3.0 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1531
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Surface Laptop 4 15 +11%
5597
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2189
3789
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|75 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|712-1530 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|1057-1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|4.329 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|768
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|78.7 dB
|77.1 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|1.8 mm
|Size
|-
|10.6 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
