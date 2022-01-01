You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2496 x 1664 - 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 (OLED) CPU Intel Core i7 1185G7 - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 47.4 against 42 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

Provides 52% higher max. screen brightness: 380 vs 250 nits

42% sharper screen – 200 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 25% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 339.5 x 244 x 14.7 mm

13.37 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches 359.8 x 235.3 x 18.6 mm

14.17 x 9.26 x 0.73 inches Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~79.3% Side bezels 11.3 mm 7.2 mm Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Gold Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 40 dB 43 dB

Display 2496 x 1664 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS) 1920 x 1080 (OLED) Size 15 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 200 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1558:1 - sRGB color space 97.7% - Adobe RGB profile 62% - DCI-P3 color gamut 65.1% - Response time 45 ms - Max. brightness Surface Laptop 4 15 +52% 380 nits VivoBook 15 M513 250 nits

Battery Capacity 47.4 Wh 42 Wh Full charging time 2:20 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 15 W 10-45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1600 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 7 GPU performance Surface Laptop 4 15 +53% 1.69 TFLOPS VivoBook 15 M513 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 - Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 78.7 dB 76.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 7.2 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.