Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 4 15 or VivoBook 15 M513 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 vs ASUS VivoBook 15 M513

52 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
VS
44 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2496 x 1664
CPU Intel Core i7 1185G7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 and ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
  • Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 47.4 against 42 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 52% higher max. screen brightness: 380 vs 250 nits
  • 42% sharper screen – 200 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 25% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 4 15
vs
VivoBook 15 M513

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Dimensions 339.5 x 244 x 14.7 mm
13.37 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches		 359.8 x 235.3 x 18.6 mm
14.17 x 9.26 x 0.73 inches
Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~79.3%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Gold
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 40 dB 43 dB

Display

Size 15 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1558:1 -
sRGB color space 97.7% -
Adobe RGB profile 62% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.1% -
Response time 45 ms -
Max. brightness
Surface Laptop 4 15 +52%
380 nits
VivoBook 15 M513
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:20 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-3.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 7
GPU performance
Surface Laptop 4 15 +53%
1.69 TFLOPS
VivoBook 15 M513
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 -
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 78.7 dB 76.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 7.2 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) vs Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
2. Dell G5 15 5500 vs Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
3. Dell Inspiron 15 5505 vs Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
4. ASUS VivoBook S15 S533 vs Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
5. HP Pavilion 15 vs ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
6. Dell Inspiron 15 5510 vs ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
7. Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59) vs ASUS VivoBook 15 M513

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский