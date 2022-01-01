You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU Intel Core i7 1185G7 - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401) Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 86-117% higher FPS

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)

Around 78% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 63 against 47.4 watt-hours

Provides 58% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 380 nits

22% sharper screen – 243 versus 200 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (112.4 vs 128.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 339.5 x 244 x 14.7 mm

13.37 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches 317.4 x 228.5 x 18.9-19.2 mm

12.5 x 9 x 0.74-0.76 inches Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 725 cm2 (112.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~78.4% Side bezels 11.3 mm 7.9 mm Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Silver, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle - 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 40 dB 56 dB

Display 2496 x 1664 2880 x 1800 Size 15 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz PPI 200 ppi 243 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1558:1 5486:1 sRGB color space 97.7% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile 62% 94.7% DCI-P3 color gamut 65.1% 99.4% Response time 45 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop 4 15 380 nits Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401) +58% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 47.4 Wh 63 Wh Full charging time 2:20 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left, Right Right Charge power 65 W 90 / 120 W Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm 480 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W 35 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 712 MHz GPU boost clock - 1057 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 4.32 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 40 GPU performance Surface Laptop 4 15 1.69 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401) +156% 4.32 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 78.7 dB 75.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm 1.35 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

