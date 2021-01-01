Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 4 15 or VivoBook S15 S532 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 vs ASUS VivoBook S15 S532

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
VS
ASUS VivoBook S15 S532
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
From $1299
ASUS VivoBook S15 S532
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i7 1185G7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 and ASUS VivoBook S15 S532 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
  • Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
  • Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 47.4 against 42 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 52% higher max. screen brightness: 380 vs 250 nits
  • 42% sharper screen – 200 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 S532
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 4 15
vs
VivoBook S15 S532

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Width 339.5 mm (13.37 inches) 357 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 244 mm (9.61 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 14.7 mm (0.58 inches) 18.5 mm (0.73 inches)
Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 821 cm2 (127.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~81.7%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Silver, Green, Pink
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 40 dB -

Display

Size 15 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1558:1 -
sRGB color space 97.7% -
Adobe RGB profile 62% -
Response time 45 ms -
Max. brightness
Surface Laptop 4 15 +52%
380 nits
VivoBook S15 S532
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 78.7 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 2 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR5
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1752 MHz (Effective - 7000 MHz)
Shading units 768 640
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Surface Laptop 4 15 vs MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
2. Surface Laptop 4 15 vs VivoBook S15 M533
3. Surface Laptop 4 15 vs G5 15 5510
4. Surface Laptop 4 15 vs Inspiron 15 5505
5. VivoBook S15 S532 vs XPS 15 9500
6. VivoBook S15 S532 vs TUF Dash F15 FX516
7. VivoBook S15 S532 vs VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
8. VivoBook S15 S532 vs G5 15 5500
9. VivoBook S15 S532 vs Inspiron 15 5505

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS VivoBook S15 S532 and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский