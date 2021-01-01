Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
- Display has support for touch input
- 27% sharper screen – 200 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
- Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 37-50% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 67 against 47.4 watt-hours
- Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (103.8 vs 128.3 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
|1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
|Width
|339.5 mm (13.37 inches)
|319 mm (12.56 inches)
|Height
|244 mm (9.61 inches)
|210 mm (8.27 inches)
|Thickness
|14.7 mm (0.58 inches)
|15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
|Area
|828 cm2 (128.5 inches2)
|670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.9%
|~80.6%
|Side bezels
|11.3 mm
|4.6 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|40 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|200 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|2496 x 1664 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1558:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|97.7%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|62%
|-
|Response time
|45 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 / 100 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|306 gramm
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|78.7 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2-3.0 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Surface Laptop 4 15 +35%
1487
1098
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4814
ZenBook 14 UM425 +6%
5117
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2214
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|2 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
|Shading units
|768
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
