Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 4 15 or ZenBook 14 UM425 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
VS
ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
From $1299
ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i7 1185G7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 and ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 27% sharper screen – 200 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
  • Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 37-50% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 67 against 47.4 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (103.8 vs 128.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 4 15
vs
ZenBook 14 UM425

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
Width 339.5 mm (13.37 inches) 319 mm (12.56 inches)
Height 244 mm (9.61 inches) 210 mm (8.27 inches)
Thickness 14.7 mm (0.58 inches) 15.8 mm (0.62 inches)
Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~80.6%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 4.6 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 40 dB -

Display

Size 15 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1558:1 -
sRGB color space 97.7% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 62% -
Response time 45 ms -
Max. brightness
Surface Laptop 4 15
380 nits
ZenBook 14 UM425 +5%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 / 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 78.7 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-3.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 2 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1250 MHz (Effective - 8000-10000 MHz)
Shading units 768 896
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Surface Laptop 4 15 and MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
2. Surface Laptop 4 15 and VivoBook S15 M533
3. Surface Laptop 4 15 and G5 15 5510
4. Surface Laptop 4 15 and Inspiron 15 5505
5. ZenBook 14 UM425 and XPS 13 9310
6. ZenBook 14 UM425 and VivoBook S14 M433
7. ZenBook 14 UM425 and VivoBook 14 M413
8. ZenBook 14 UM425 and VivoBook S15 S533
9. ZenBook 14 UM425 and VivoBook S14 S435

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский