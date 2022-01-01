You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2496 x 1664 - 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU Intel Core i7 1185G7 - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 Around 18% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Display has support for touch input

27% sharper screen – 200 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 27% higher max. screen brightness: 380 vs 300 nits Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 37-50% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 63 against 47.4 watt-hours

Much smaller footprint: 23% more compact case (98.4 vs 128.3 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.19 kg (2.62 lbs) Dimensions 339.5 x 244 x 14.7 mm

13.37 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches 319 x 199 x 16.9 mm

12.56 x 7.83 x 0.67 inches Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 635 cm2 (98.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~85.1% Side bezels 11.3 mm 4.6 mm Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue White, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 40 dB 41.6 dB

Display 2496 x 1664 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 15 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 200 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Matte Display tests Contrast 1558:1 897:1 sRGB color space 97.7% 100% Adobe RGB profile 62% - DCI-P3 color gamut 65.1% - Response time 45 ms 33 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop 4 15 +27% 380 nits ZenBook 14 UX435 300 nits

Battery Capacity 47.4 Wh 63 Wh Voltage - 11.6 V Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm 215 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 15 W 12 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 32 GPU performance Surface Laptop 4 15 1.69 TFLOPS ZenBook 14 UX435 +67% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 78.7 dB 58 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.3 mm 1.35 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.