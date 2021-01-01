Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 4 15 or ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 vs Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)

57 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
VS
62 out of 100
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
From $1299
Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2496 x 1664
CPU Intel Core i7 1185G7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 and Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
  • Around 19% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Can run popular games at about 37-50% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~33%) battery – 63 against 47.4 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (102.3 vs 128.3 square inches)
  • 22% sharper screen – 243 versus 200 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 4 15
vs
ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel)

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 339.5 mm (13.37 inches) 311.2 mm (12.25 inches)
Height 244 mm (9.61 inches) 212.2 mm (8.35 inches)
Thickness 14.7 mm (0.58 inches) 16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 660 cm2 (102.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~86.1%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Gray, Purple
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 40 dB -

Display

Size 15 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1558:1 -
sRGB color space 97.7% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 62% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.1% 100%
Response time 45 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:20 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 100 W
Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100-1400 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 768 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 78.7 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ZenBook 14X OLED (UX5400, Intel) and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 or ask any questions
