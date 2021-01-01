Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 4 15 or ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 vs ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
VS
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
From $1299
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2496 x 1664
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 and ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
  • Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)
  • 42% sharper screen – 200 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 27% higher max. screen brightness: 380 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~103%) battery – 96 against 47.4 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 25-34% higher FPS
  • Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 4 15
vs
ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 339.5 mm (13.37 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 244 mm (9.61 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 14.7 mm (0.58 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 819 cm2 (127 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~82%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 40 dB -

Display

Size 15 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1558:1 -
sRGB color space 97.7% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 62% -
Response time 45 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 120 W
Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 78.7 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-3.0 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1035 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 4 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz)
Shading units 768 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

