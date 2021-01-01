Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 4 15 or G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) – what's better?

Display 2496 x 1664
CPU Intel Core i7 1185G7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 and Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1270 grams less (around 2.8 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 52% higher max. screen brightness: 380 vs 250 nits
  • 42% sharper screen – 200 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (128.3 vs 150.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
  • Can run popular games at about 371-506% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 80% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a much bigger (~81%) battery – 86 against 47.4 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 4 15
vs
G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 2.81 kg (6.2 lbs)
Width 339.5 mm (13.37 inches) 357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 244 mm (9.61 inches) 272.1 mm (10.71 inches)
Thickness 14.7 mm (0.58 inches) 24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~69%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Gray, Green
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 40 dB -

Display

Size 15 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1558:1 600:1
sRGB color space 97.7% -
Adobe RGB profile 62% -
Response time 45 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 65 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-3.0 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 115 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100-1400 MHz 1702 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memoty type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 192 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 768 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Surface Laptop 4 15
1.69 TFLOPS
G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) +675%
13.1 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 78.7 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

