Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 vs Dell G5 15 5500
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
From $1299
Dell G5 15 5500
From $869
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 52% higher max. screen brightness: 380 vs 250 nits
- 42% sharper screen – 200 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (128.3 vs 143.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5500
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 44-60% higher FPS
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD
Case
|Weight
|1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
|2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
|Width
|339.5 mm (13.37 inches)
|365.5 mm (14.39 inches)
|Height
|244 mm (9.61 inches)
|254 mm (10 inches)
|Thickness
|14.7 mm (0.58 inches)
|24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
|Area
|828 cm2 (128.5 inches2)
|928 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.9%
|~72.3%
|Side bezels
|11.3 mm
|10.1 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|40 dB
|50 dB
Display
|Size
|15 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|200 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|2496 x 1664 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1558:1
|1502:1
|sRGB color space
|97.7%
|55.2%
|Adobe RGB profile
|62%
|37.9%
|Response time
|45 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|180 / 230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|306 gramm
|-
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|78.7 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2-3.0 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Surface Laptop 4 15 +36%
1487
1091
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Surface Laptop 4 15 +41%
4814
3414
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Surface Laptop 4 15 +29%
580
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2214
2118
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1485 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|768
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
