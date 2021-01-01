Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 4 15 or G5 15 5500 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 vs Dell G5 15 5500

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
VS
Dell G5 15 5500
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
From $1299
Dell G5 15 5500
From $869
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2496 x 1664
Battery 47.4 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 1185G7
GPU -
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 and Dell G5 15 5500 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 800 grams less (around 1.76 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 52% higher max. screen brightness: 380 vs 250 nits
  • 42% sharper screen – 200 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (128.3 vs 143.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5500
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 44-60% higher FPS
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 4 15
vs
G5 15 5500

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
Width 339.5 mm (13.37 inches) 365.5 mm (14.39 inches)
Height 244 mm (9.61 inches) 254 mm (10 inches)
Thickness 14.7 mm (0.58 inches) 24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 928 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~72.3%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 10.1 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 40 dB 50 dB

Display

Size 15 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1558:1 1502:1
sRGB color space 97.7% 55.2%
Adobe RGB profile 62% 37.9%
Response time 45 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Surface Laptop 4 15 +52%
380 nits
G5 15 5500
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 180 / 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm -

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 78.7 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-3.0 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 4 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 768 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 2933 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell G5 15 5500 and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 or ask any questions
