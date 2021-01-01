Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 4 15 or Inspiron 13 7306 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 vs Dell Inspiron 13 7306

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
VS
Dell Inspiron 13 7306
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
From $1299
Dell Inspiron 13 7306
From $699
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i7 1185G7
RAM 8GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 and Dell Inspiron 13 7306 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • 42% sharper screen – 200 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 27% higher max. screen brightness: 380 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 7306
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 49-67% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 32% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 56 against 47.4 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (97.6 vs 128.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 4 15
vs
Inspiron 13 7306

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
Width 339.5 mm (13.37 inches) 305.2 mm (12.02 inches)
Height 244 mm (9.61 inches) 206.4 mm (8.13 inches)
Thickness 14.7 mm (0.58 inches) 15.9-16.7 mm (0.63-0.66 inches)
Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 630 cm2 (97.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~106.5%
Side bezels 11.3 mm -20.1 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 40 dB -

Display

Size 15 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1558:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 97.7% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 62% -
Response time 45 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
Surface Laptop 4 15 +27%
380 nits
Inspiron 13 7306
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm -

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 78.7 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-3.0 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1380 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1560 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 3.195 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 4 GB
Memoty type System Shared GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
Shading units 768 1024
DirectX support 12 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 2933 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 1

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

