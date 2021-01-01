Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 vs Dell Inspiron 13 7306
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
From $1299
Dell Inspiron 13 7306
From $699
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
- 42% sharper screen – 200 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 27% higher max. screen brightness: 380 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 7306
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 49-67% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 32% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 56 against 47.4 watt-hours
- Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (97.6 vs 128.3 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
|1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
|Width
|339.5 mm (13.37 inches)
|305.2 mm (12.02 inches)
|Height
|244 mm (9.61 inches)
|206.4 mm (8.13 inches)
|Thickness
|14.7 mm (0.58 inches)
|15.9-16.7 mm (0.63-0.66 inches)
|Area
|828 cm2 (128.5 inches2)
|630 cm2 (97.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.9%
|~106.5%
|Side bezels
|11.3 mm
|-20.1 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|-
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|40 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|200 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|2496 x 1664 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1558:1
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|97.7%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|62%
|-
|Response time
|45 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|306 gramm
|-
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|78.7 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.1
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2-3.0 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Surface Laptop 4 15 +36%
1487
1091
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Surface Laptop 4 15 +41%
4814
3414
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Surface Laptop 4 15 +29%
580
450
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2214
2118
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|4 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|1500 MHz (Effective - 12000 MHz)
|Shading units
|768
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|1
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1