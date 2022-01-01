Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop 4 15 or Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 vs Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)

52 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
49 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2496 x 1664
Battery 47.4 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 1185G7
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 and Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
  • Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Provides 27% higher max. screen brightness: 380 vs 300 nits
  • 20% sharper screen – 200 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 53 against 47.4 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (97.6 vs 128.3 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop 4 15
vs
Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs)
Dimensions 339.5 x 244 x 14.7 mm
13.37 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches		 305.19 x 206.4 x 15.9-16.7 mm
12.02 x 8.13 x 0.63-0.66 inches
Area 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2) 630 cm2 (97.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.9% ~77.4%
Side bezels 11.3 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Black, Silver
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 40 dB 41.8 dB

Display

Size 15 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2496 x 1664 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1558:1 800:1
sRGB color space 97.7% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 62% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.1% -
Response time 45 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Full charging time 2:20 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 306 gramm 287 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-3.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.8 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 20
GPU performance
Surface Laptop 4 15 +20%
1.69 TFLOPS
Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 78.7 dB 80.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Promotion
