Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 vs Dell Inspiron 15 3511
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
- Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 56-76% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 47.4 against 41 watt-hours
- 100% sharper screen – 200 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 73% higher max. screen brightness: 380 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3511
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Case
|Weight
|1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
|1.73 kg (3.81 lbs)
|Dimensions
|339.5 x 244 x 14.7 mm
13.37 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches
|358.5 x 235.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm
14.11 x 9.27 x 0.69-0.74 inches
|Area
|828 cm2 (128.5 inches2)
|844 cm2 (130.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.9%
|~79.5%
|Side bezels
|11.3 mm
|6.6 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|40 dB
|39.2 dB
Display
|Size
|15 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|200 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|2496 x 1664 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1558:1
|400:1
|sRGB color space
|97.7%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|62%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|65.1%
|-
|Response time
|45 ms
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.25 V
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|306 gramm
|305 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2-3.0 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Surface Laptop 4 15 +40%
1527
1090
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Surface Laptop 4 15 +141%
5192
2156
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1457
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5691
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|2.67 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|768
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|48
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|24
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|2666 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|78.7 dB
|78.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|-
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
