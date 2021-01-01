Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 vs Dell Inspiron 15 5505
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
From $1299
Dell Inspiron 15 5505
From $549
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
- Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
- Around 12% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 73% higher max. screen brightness: 380 vs 220 nits
- 42% sharper screen – 200 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5505
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 53 against 47.4 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB) and an SSD
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
|1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
|Width
|339.5 mm (13.37 inches)
|356.1 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|244 mm (9.61 inches)
|234.5 mm (9.23 inches)
|Thickness
|14.7 mm (0.58 inches)
|14.1-17.9 mm (0.56-0.7 inches)
|Area
|828 cm2 (128.5 inches2)
|835 cm2 (129.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.9%
|~80.4%
|Side bezels
|11.3 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|40 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|200 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|2496 x 1664 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Matte
|Contrast
|1558:1
|400:1
|sRGB color space
|97.7%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|62%
|-
|Response time
|45 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|15.2 V
|Full charging time
|-
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 / 65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|306 gramm
|-
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|78.7 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2-3.0 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.8 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|6
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Surface Laptop 4 15 +41%
1487
1058
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Surface Laptop 4 15 +33%
4814
3614
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Surface Laptop 4 15 +30%
580
447
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Surface Laptop 4 15 +12%
2214
1981
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1500 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|-
|Memory size
|0 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|768
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12.1
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1